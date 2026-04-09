More than 1,000 Drone Line crews are hitting every fourth target on front, Fedorov says

Units of the Drone Line project, launched in spring 2025, are now responsible for hitting every fourth target on the battlefield. More than 1,000 drone operator crews have already been brought into the project.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this, Censor.NET reports.

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"Drone Line is a transition to a new model of warfare in which drones become a key strike tool. The project was initiated by the President in spring 2025 and is already delivering systemic results on the battlefield. Every fourth target on the battlefield is the result of Drone Line’s work," he said.

Watch more: Pilot from 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade struck occupier’s "decision-making centre" with drone. VIDEO 18+

Deployment of Drone Line

Within the project, we were the first to unite the five most effective units identified under the Army of Drones.Bonus system:

Read more: In March, Russian Federation’s total losses rose by 29% thanks to Ukrainian USF units, – Syrskyi

Fedorov noted that it was their combat experience that became the foundation for deploying Drone Line across the entire front. The key task of the units is to create a 10-15 km deep kill zone where the enemy will not be able to advance without losses. Drones accompany infantry, detect and destroy targets before they even reach the approaches.

Effectiveness of Drone Line

Today, Drone Line brings together more than 1,000 crews. In March, they hit more than 10,500 Russian troops and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

At the same time, we are attracting international support for the project’s development. The Netherlands allocated $880 million to Drone Line, making it possible to procure FPV drones, ISR drones, and bomber drones to form a kill zone on the front line.

Drone Line is constantly recruiting UAV operators, engineers, IT specialists, analysts, and everyone ready to work with technology in wartime.

Read more: New drone production plant to be built in Czechia

Join the project that is changing warfare: https://usforces.army

Earlier, the defense minister reported a record set by Army of Drones.Bonus in March: 35,000 Russian losses and more than 151,000 enemy targets hit, enemy losses verified on video.