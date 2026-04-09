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Pilot from 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade struck occupier’s "decision-making centre" with drone. VIDEO 18+
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, eliminated an occupier in open terrain on a road during combat sorties.
According to Censor.NET, as the Ukrainian UAV approached, the Russian soldier did not even attempt to flee, and the pilot, seizing the opportunity, struck the enemy in his "decision-making centre".
As a result of the strike, the invader’s lower limbs were severed, and the target was eliminated.
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