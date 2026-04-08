SIGNUM battalion drone operators struck Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg, Zala and Supercam UAVs in Lyman district. VIDEO
Drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade shot down nine Russian UAVs in the Lyman district.
As reported by Censor.NET, the pilots took out high-value enemy reconnaissance drones.
Among the targets destroyed:
- 4 Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAVs;
- 2 "Supercam" UAVs;
- 3 "Zala" UAVs.
It is noted that none of the destroyed reconnaissance drones will now be able to transmit the coordinates of Ukrainian positions to the enemy.
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