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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Drone operators
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Defence Forces pilots down Russian "Shahed" with STING interceptors, expertly hitting UAV propeller. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment have shown footage of a Russian "Shahed" being shot down in their area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET, a STING interceptor drone from Wild Hornets struck the propeller of the enemy UAV directly.

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As a result of the pilots’ skilful combat work, the target was destroyed.

Watch more: Border guards of the STRIKS unit destroy mortar and Fagot anti-tank missile system. VIDEO

Watch more: Combat on Pokrovsk front: enemy moves up artillery, small-arms clashes ongoing in Hryshyne – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12171) elimination (7601) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3707) drones (4914) Dyki Shershni (219) Shahed (1475)
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