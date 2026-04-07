Defence Forces pilots down Russian "Shahed" with STING interceptors, expertly hitting UAV propeller. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment have shown footage of a Russian "Shahed" being shot down in their area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET, a STING interceptor drone from Wild Hornets struck the propeller of the enemy UAV directly.

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As a result of the pilots’ skilful combat work, the target was destroyed.

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