Combat actions on Pokrovsk front: enemy moves up artillery, small-arms clashes ongoing in Hryshyne – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

Russian forces, seeking to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, are increasing the amount of long-range artillery in the area of responsibility of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Rapid Response Corps.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is concealing its guns both in tree lines and in private residential areas.

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Understanding the enemy’s tactics, the Defence Forces are identifying and destroying these targets. In the last 24 hours alone, Ukrainian forces have damaged and destroyed five enemy artillery pieces in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas.

Despite constant pressure, Air Assault Forces units continue to hold positions in the northern part of Pokrovsk, forcing the enemy to slow its advance. At the same time, the Russians are stepping up activity in the Hryshyne and Rodynske directions.

It is noted that small-arms fighting is ongoing in Hryshyne, particularly in the south-eastern part of the settlement.

The Defence Forces are operating with support from UAV and artillery units, while the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to deploy additional assault groups, including with the use of motorcycles.

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