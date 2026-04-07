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Fighters of the 11th NGU brigade carried out 703 strikes in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions over week. VIDEO
Over the past week, units of the unmanned systems of the 11th Brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) carried out 703 strikes on the enemy and its combat positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of this effective operation, a significant number of enemy vehicles, shelters and drones were destroyed or damaged.
Among the results of the precision strikes, the following were destroyed or damaged:
- 29 observation posts;
- 134 shelters;
- 204 UAVs of various types;
- 16 antennas;
- 8 depots containing ammunition, fuel and supplies;
- 33 armoured vehicles;
- 6 guns;
- 2 boats;
- 3 river anchor mines;
- 1 motorcycle;
- 1 UGV.
Footage published on the National Guard’s official Telegram channel.
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