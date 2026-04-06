Drone operators of Phoenix unit destroy two MLRS and Zoopark radar of occupiers overnight in Huliaipole direction. VIDEO

Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit struck two enemy multiple launch rocket systems and a radar station in the Huliaipole direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, a Grad MLRS, an Uragan MLRS and a Zoopark radar were destroyed in just one night.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that one of the launchers was positioned among residential buildings and was promptly detected by Defence Forces operators.

The soldiers published footage of the precision strikes on social media.

Watch more: USF pilots strike Russian Gerbera operators directly during UAV launch. VIDEO

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,304,490 personnel (+940 in the past 24 hours), 11,841 tanks, 39,497 artillery systems, and 24,360 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS