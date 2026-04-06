Drone operators of Phoenix unit destroy two MLRS and Zoopark radar of occupiers overnight in Huliaipole direction. VIDEO
Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit struck two enemy multiple launch rocket systems and a radar station in the Huliaipole direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, a Grad MLRS, an Uragan MLRS and a Zoopark radar were destroyed in just one night.
It is noted that one of the launchers was positioned among residential buildings and was promptly detected by Defence Forces operators.
The soldiers published footage of the precision strikes on social media.
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