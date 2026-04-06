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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Drone operators Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
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USF pilots strike Russian Gerbera operators directly during UAV launch. VIDEO

Pilots of the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck Russian operators of Gerbera UAVs during combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, the strike by Defence Forces pilots took place immediately as the drones were being launched.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that mid-strike drones also destroyed the enemy’s mobile launch platforms mounted on pickup trucks.

Footage has been published on social media.

Watch more: Defence Forces soldier in Kyiv region shot down Russian "Shahed" with M2 Browning machine gun. VIDEO

Watch more: 14 ruscists in "invisibility cloaks" eliminated: combat work by drone operators of 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7596) drones (4908) Unmanned Systems Forces (410)
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