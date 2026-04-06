USF pilots strike Russian Gerbera operators directly during UAV launch. VIDEO

Pilots of the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck Russian operators of Gerbera UAVs during combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, the strike by Defence Forces pilots took place immediately as the drones were being launched.

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It is noted that mid-strike drones also destroyed the enemy’s mobile launch platforms mounted on pickup trucks.

Footage has been published on social media.

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