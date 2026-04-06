Defence Forces soldier in Kyiv region shot down Russian "Shahed" with M2 Browning machine gun. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing Ukrainian troops shooting down an enemy "Shahed" drone with an M2 Browning heavy machine gun during a Russian attack in the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the target was destroyed in mid-air as a result of precision fire from a Defence Forces soldier.

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Details about the M2 Browning machine gun

The Browning M2 heavy machine gun has a calibre of 12.7 mm. This weapon is effective against infantry, unarmoured and lightly armoured vehicles, and boats, and can also be used to engage low-flying aerial targets.

The effective range is up to 2 km. The machine gun weighs around 38 kg, and with a tripod, almost 60 kg. There are several variants of the Browning M2, which determine its rate of fire.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military uses this machine gun not only as a standalone combat unit but also as a combat module. In particular, the Browning M2 is mounted on armoured personnel carriers, notably the British FV103 Spartan.

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