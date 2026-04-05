Drone damaged vehicle but did not stop fighters: "Pomsta" border guards evaded FPV strike. VIDEO

A border guard filmed the moment an enemy FPV drone struck the crew of the UNIT-A Defence Forces unit from the "Pomsta" brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the strike hit the border guards’ Humvee.

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A soldier with the call sign "Saint" noted that thanks to their experience, the fighters were able to quickly get out of the enemy’s line of fire.

The protective grille prevented the drone from hitting its target – the explosion only damaged the vehicle’s wheel.

"The Ukrainian defenders changed the wheel on the spot and drove on," the caption to the video states.

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