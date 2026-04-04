Fighters from Azov Brigade used UGV for first time to extinguish fire following attack near Kramatorsk. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the Azov Brigade were the first in the Ukrainian Defence Forces to use an unmanned ground vehicle to extinguish a fire.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian-made ‘Zmiy’ unmanned ground robotic system helped to bring the flames under control in a residential area on the outskirts of Kramatorsk following a Russian attack.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the firefighting operation

The Azov fire platoon established that there were gas cylinders at the site of the fire, so, in order not to put the fighters at risk, the decision was made to use the UGC.

Thanks to this, the fire was successfully extinguished and its spread to neighbouring houses was prevented.

"There was a threat of renewed shelling, or FPV – we would then take cover. When it was safe, we would continue our work. Previously, in the event of such fires, we used the ‘Novator’ armoured vehicle," said "Berdiansk", commander of the fire platoon of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov".

Ukrainian special forces are proving their effectiveness not only on the battlefield but also in the civilian sector.

The footage was published by the brigade on its Telegram channel.

Watch more: Professional manoeuvre by operator of 66th SMB’s UGV saved system from being hit by enemy FPV drone. VIDEO