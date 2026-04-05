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Footage of Iranian attack on oil facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing Iran striking the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation building, which also houses the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil.
According to Censor.NET, the Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain has also been hit.
As a result of the attack, one of the strikes hit a tank containing petroleum products.
Severe fires broke out at both impact sites.
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