14 ruscists in "invisibility cloaks" eliminated: combat work by drone operators of 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Third Army Corps eliminated enemy personnel wearing anti-drone cloaks.
According to Censor.NET, Russian infantry attempted to conceal themselves using such ‘invisibility cloaks’ on one section of the front line, but Ukrainian pilots detected the enemy using thermal imaging drones.
As a result of the failed night-time camouflage, 14 occupiers were eliminated.
The soldiers shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.
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