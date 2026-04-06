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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,304,490 personnel (+940 in the past 24 hours), 11,841 tanks, 39,497 artillery systems, and 24,360 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,304,490 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 6, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,304,490 (+940)
  • tanks – 11,841 (+2)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,360 (+10)
  • artillery systems – 39,497 (+58)
  • MLRS – 1,719 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,338 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 221,396 (+1,953) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 87,614 (+259) units
  • special equipment – 4,112 (+0) units

Read more: 41 clashes have been recorded on front line, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, — General Staff

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