41 clashes have been recorded on front line, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, — General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has launched 41 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces. The occupiers are most active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, where 12 and 11 attacks have been recorded, respectively.

This is reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on April 5, according to Censor.NET.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were hit: Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Rohizne, Korenok, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, and Havrylova Sloboda.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched a single attack on our defenders’ positions and carried out 34 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our units’ positions in the direction of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made three attempts to improve its position in the direction of Novoosynove. One engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy launched 17 attacks in Kostiantynivka sector; there were 55 clashes across front in total, — General Staff

Fighting in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Lyman and Sloviansk sectors.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched two attacks on our defenders' positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Muravka, and Filiia. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Sichneve and Krasnohirsk, as well as toward Sosnivka, Verbove, and Kalynivske.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,303,550 people (+1,180 per day), 11,839 tanks, 39,439 artillery systems, 24,350 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Zelene. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations, but did launch airstrikes on areas near the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Novoyakovlevka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy launched two unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudy Island.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.