Enemy launched 17 attacks in Kostiantynivka sector; there were 55 clashes across front in total, — General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 55 times.

This is reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on April 4, according to Censor.NET.

Attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were affected: Korenok, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Rohizne, and Ulanove.

In the Chernihiv region – Yasna Poliana and Kryvush.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 65 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, seven of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Ambarne.

Read more: 128 combat engagements recorded since start of day on frontline, 30 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made four attempts to improve its position in the areas around the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance toward the town of Lyman.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any active operations in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors.

On the Kostiantynivka front the invaders carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the towns of Biletske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, and Novomykolaivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Verbove.

Read more: Defense forces struck "Bashneft-Novoyl" oil refinery, enemy training ground, and other Russian targets, - General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Novoselivka, and Liubytske. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance near the village of Stepove. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes on areas near the villages of Stepnogorsk and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi region, the enemy launched two unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudy Island.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.