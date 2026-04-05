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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,303,550 people (+1,180 per day), 11,839 tanks, 39,439 artillery systems, 24,350 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of April 5 exceeded 1.3 million military personnel

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,303,550 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 5, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,303,550 (+1,180) people
  • tanks – 11,839 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,350 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 39,439 (+61) units
  • MLRS - 1,719 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,338 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 219,443 (+2,427) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 87,355 (+206) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,112 (+3) units

Watch more: Since September 2022, soldiers of 66th Mechanised Brigade have eliminated over 25,000 occupiers in their area of responsibility. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Scrapyard of destroyed motorcycles, quad bikes and cars: "Madiar Birds" drone operators smashed Russian convoys. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) Armed Forces HQ (5357) liquidation (3110)
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