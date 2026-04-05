Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,303,550 people (+1,180 per day), 11,839 tanks, 39,439 artillery systems, 24,350 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,303,550 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 5, 2026, are approximately:

personnel—approximately 1,303,550 (+1,180) people

tanks – 11,839 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,350 (+6) units

artillery systems – 39,439 (+61) units

MLRS - 1,719 (+3) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,338 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 350 (+0) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 219,443 (+2,427) units

cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units

Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 87,355 (+206) units

specialized equipment – 4,112 (+3) units

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"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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