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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Drone operators
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Scrapyard of destroyed motorcycles, quad bikes and cars: "Madyar Birds" drone operators smashed Russian convoys. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing enemy equipment destroyed in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Russian assault columns were destroyed by Ukrainian FPV drones whilst attempting to advance.

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The video shows a pile of destroyed enemy motorcycles, quad bikes, and cars.

Footage of the combat operations was released by the 414th Brigade "Birds of Madyar".

Watch more: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade destroyed occupiers’ self-propelled artillery in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7590) Donetsk region (5967) drones (4908) Pokrovsk (896) Pokrovskyy district (1358) 414 Magyar’s Birds (155)
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