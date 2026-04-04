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Scrapyard of destroyed motorcycles, quad bikes and cars: "Madyar Birds" drone operators smashed Russian convoys. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing enemy equipment destroyed in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Russian assault columns were destroyed by Ukrainian FPV drones whilst attempting to advance.
The video shows a pile of destroyed enemy motorcycles, quad bikes, and cars.
Footage of the combat operations was released by the 414th Brigade "Birds of Madyar".
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