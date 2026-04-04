Paratroopers of 77th Brigade destroyed occupiers’ self-propelled artillery in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps continue to destroy enemy equipment in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this time a Russian self-propelled artillery unit, which was firing on the positions of Ukrainian units, came under attack.

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Aerial reconnaissance detected the target in good time, after which a precision strike was delivered. As a result, the self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed along with its ammunition.

The situation in the Kupiansk direction

The Kupiansk direction remains challenging: the enemy is actively using artillery in an attempt to break through the defences and wear down Ukrainian units.

At the same time, paratroopers from the 77th Brigade are systematically detecting and destroying such targets before they can be effectively deployed.

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