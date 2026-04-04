Since September 2022, soldiers of 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade have eliminated over 25,000 occupiers in their area of responsibility. VIDEO

Units of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave have eliminated over 25,000 Russian troops whilst carrying out operations in the Lyman sector.

The brigade announced this on its official Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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The brigade has been carrying out combat missions on this section of the front since September 2022, the longest period of any unit in the sector.

It is noted that enemy losses in the brigade’s area of responsibility have exceeded the strength of a division and are comparable to the pre-war population of the towns of Lyman and Sviatohirsk.

Units of the brigade took part in the liberation of Lyman, Shchurove, Makiivka and Nevskyi, and also conducted combat operations on the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops are holding their defences along an extensive stretch of the front line, repelling numerous enemy assaults, including those involving significant forces.

Currently, soldiers of the 66th Mechanised Brigade continue to hold their positions and carry out combat missions.

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