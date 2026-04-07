Border guards of the STRIX unit destroy mortar and Fagot anti-tank missile system. VIDEO

Border guards operating the strike UAV company "STRIX" system struck a number of enemy targets in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, during combat operations, the troops destroyed equipment, weapons, "sleeper" drones, as well as occupiers’ food supply depots.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Among the targets hit:

a Fagot anti-tank missile system;

electric scooter;

a motorbike;

mortar firing position;

2 field depots;

2 enemy UAVs in ambush.

Watch more: Occupier knocks down drone in flight with butt of his rifle and vanishes in the fire and smoke. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier filmed moment a drone hit Russian car: "Leg, f#ck! I’m ’three hundred’ too!". VIDEO