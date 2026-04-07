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Border guards of the STRIX unit destroy mortar and Fagot anti-tank missile system. VIDEO
Border guards operating the strike UAV company "STRIX" system struck a number of enemy targets in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector.
According to Censor.NET, during combat operations, the troops destroyed equipment, weapons, "sleeper" drones, as well as occupiers’ food supply depots.
Among the targets hit:
- a Fagot anti-tank missile system;
- electric scooter;
- a motorbike;
- mortar firing position;
- 2 field depots;
- 2 enemy UAVs in ambush.
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