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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Drone operators
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Border guards of the STRIX unit destroy mortar and Fagot anti-tank missile system. VIDEO

Border guards operating the strike UAV company "STRIX" system struck a number of enemy targets in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, during combat operations, the troops destroyed equipment, weapons, "sleeper" drones, as well as occupiers’ food supply depots.

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Among the targets hit:

  • a Fagot anti-tank missile system;
  • electric scooter;
  • a motorbike;
  • mortar firing position;
  • 2 field depots;
  • 2 enemy UAVs in ambush.

Watch more: Occupier knocks down drone in flight with butt of his rifle and vanishes in the fire and smoke. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier filmed moment a drone hit Russian car: "Leg, f#ck! I’m ’three hundred’ too!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12171) State Border Patrol (1544) border guard (317) elimination (7601) drones (4914)
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