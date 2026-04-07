Occupier knocks down drone in flight with butt of his rifle and vanishes in the fire and smoke. VIDEO

Operators from the "Sova FM" unit of the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade have released footage showing the elimination of a Russian invader who made a fatal mistake whilst attempting to defend himself. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The video shows a Ukrainian FPV drone catching up with an invader attempting to flee across open ground. When the drone got within striking distance, the Russian soldier tried to shoot it down by striking it with his assault rifle. Within a fraction of a second, the invader was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. There was no chance of survival after such a close-range explosion.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Occupier rushes into dugout and tries to pull down his trousers, which are on fire, as he runs. VIDEO