Occupier rushes into dugout and tries to pull down his trousers, which are on fire, as he runs. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing an unusual incident involving a Russian occupier on the battlefield. Aerial reconnaissance footage captured the invader’s attempt to escape the flames that had engulfed his clothing. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The published footage shows a Russian soldier running rapidly through the ruins towards his shelter. What made the moment particularly striking was that the occupier’s trousers were engulfed in flames at the time. The invader tried to do two things at once: reach the dugout as quickly as possible and, whilst running, remove his burning clothes. The cause of the fire on the invader’s trousers remains unknown.

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Warning! Strong language!