In Pokrovsk direction, fighters from "BLACK SKY" battalion eliminated 16 occupiers using drones. VIDEO

On one of the fiercest sections of the front line –the Pokrovsk sector– operators from the "BLACK SKY" unmanned aerial vehicle battalion, part of the National Guard of Ukraine’s 3rd "Spartan" Rapid Deployment Brigade, carried out a highly effective series of strikes. This was reported by Censor.NET.

A video released shows the systematic destruction of enemy personnel. Following the combat operation, the elimination of 16 Russian occupiers has been confirmed.

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Particular attention is drawn to the destruction of so-called motorised assault troops – invaders attempting to rapidly close in on Ukrainian positions using light motorised vehicles. However, thanks to the vigilance of aerial reconnaissance and the precision of kamikaze drone operators, most of the assault troops were stopped and eliminated before they could reach their targets.

Watch more: Pilots of 5th Airborne Brigade shot down six Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs. VIDEO

"Driving out the Russian scum in the Pokrovsk direction. Impressive footage of combat operations by drone operators from the 'BLACK SKY' unmanned systems battalion of the 3rd 'Spartan' Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine," reads the comment accompanying the video.

Watch more: "Fatum" drone operators from 60th Mechanised Brigade destroyed logistics hub and ammunition depot in Lyman sector. VIDEO