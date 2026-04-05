Lasar’s Group special unit ranked first in 5 out of 8 categories of targets destroyed by "E-points" in March. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past month, the National Guard’s Lasar’s Group Special Forces Unit took first place in terms of‘E-points’ in five out of eight main categories of targets destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the special unit’s press centre.

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Details

As noted, the unit became the leader in eliminating enemy targets:

tanks;

armoured fighting vehicles;

air defence systems and radar stations;

guns (towed and self-propelled);

multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,303,550 people (+1,180 per day), 11,839 tanks, 39,439 artillery systems, 24,350 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Separately, the "Lasars" took the lead in the number of mining operations. Here, the unit is far ahead of everyone else.

"Engineering barriers are one of the most effective tools for countering Russian assaults and infiltration tactics. Mining helps save the lives of Ukrainian infantrymen and improve defences along the lines of frontline units," the statement reads.

Lasar’s Group continues to work systematically to meet the needs of the front line. The total value of enemy equipment destroyed by the "Lasars" is approaching $14 billion.

Watch more: Scrapyard of destroyed motorcycles, quad bikes and cars: "Madiar Birds" drone operators smashed Russian convoys. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on the record set by the "Army of Drones.Bonus" in March: 35,000 Russian losses and over 151,000 targets hit.