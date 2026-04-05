"Fatum" drone operators from 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed logistics hub and ammunition depot in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Operators of "Fatum" drones from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade, part of the Third Army Corps, have identified and destroyed an enemy logistics hub in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, an ammunition depot was also destroyed as a result of the operation.

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As a result of the crews’ methodical work, the enemy lost at least five vehicles, a lorry carrying supplies, and an ammunition depot, the explosion of which was visible from dozens of kilometres away.

Watch more: 140 days in hell of Lyman sector: incredible survival story of infantrymen of "Silver Trio" unit. VIDEO