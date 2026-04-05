Pilots of 5th Separate Assault Brigade shot down six Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs. VIDEO

Pilots from the 5th Kyiv Separate Assault Brigade shot down a number of Russian drones whilst patrolling the skies within their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to reach the positions of the Defence Forces using reconnaissance and strike drones, but the brigade’s fighters quickly detected and destroyed the targets in the sky.

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Among the drones destroyed:

ITALMAS "Izdeliye-54" — strike UAV

"Granat-4" — reconnaissance UAV

"Molniya-2" — strike UAV

"Zala" Z-16 — reconnaissance UAV

"Gerbera" — strike UAV

"KVO" — reconnaissance UAV

The soldiers shared footage of the strikes on their Telegram channel.

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