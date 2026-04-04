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Pilot "Hulk" shot down two "Shaheds" at distance of 500 km using STING interceptors – world record has been set. VIDEO
Drone Industry
A Ukrainian pilot has set an absolute world record by shooting down "Shahed" drones using a STING interceptor from the "Wild Hornets " unit at a distance of 500 km.
According to Censor.NET, using HORNET VISION Ctrl technology, operator Roman "Hulk" from the "BULAVA" unit destroyed two enemy drones.
It is noted that this is the first instance in the world where an interception has been carried out at such a distance from the operator to the point of engagement, and against two targets simultaneously.
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