Pilot "Hulk" shot down two "Shaheds" at distance of 500 km using STING interceptors – world record has been set. VIDEO

Drone Industry

A Ukrainian pilot has set an absolute world record by shooting down "Shahed" drones using a STING interceptor from the "Wild Hornets " unit at a distance of 500 km.

According to Censor.NET, using HORNET VISION Ctrl technology, operator Roman "Hulk" from the "BULAVA" unit destroyed two enemy drones.

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It is noted that this is the first instance in the world where an interception has been carried out at such a distance from the operator to the point of engagement, and against two targets simultaneously.

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