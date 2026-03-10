Ukrainian drone burns and explodes after occupier drags it into his shelter. VIDEO

Footage has appeared online showing the extremely dangerous actions of a Russian soldier, which led to his elimination. According to Censor.NET, the occupier attempted to remove a malfunctioning Ukrainian FPV drone that was stuck at the entrance to his position, but made a fatal mistake.

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Details of the incident

Threat detection: Defence Forces soldiers carried out an FPV drone attack on the enemy's position, but for some reason, the ammunition attached to the drone did not detonate.

Dangerous actions: A Russian soldier, noticing the device at the entrance to the dugout, decided to loot it. He dragged the drone directly inside his shelter.

The end: The video shows that within seconds of being brought inside, the drone caught fire, followed by the detonation of the warhead. The explosion occurred in the enclosed space of the dugout, making it impossible for the occupier to survive.

Watch more: Russian anti-aircraft drone accidentally shot down its own "Molniya" with two FPVs on board. VIDEO