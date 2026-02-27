Grenade thrown by invader hits parapet and rolls back into trench right under the Russian’s feet. VIDEO

Russian invaders continue to demonstrate the wonders of "combat training," which end tragically for them. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the Pentagon battalion of the 225th separate assault regiment recorded an epic failure of a Russian stormtrooper, which turned into a spectacular self-destruction.

The attempt to attack Ukrainian positions ended in a double blow for the Russian: first with his own grenade, and a moment later with a precise shot from our "bird".

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of "self-demilitarisation" under the supervision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Boomerang throw: The footage shows a Russian soldier in a trench trying to throw a grenade at Ukrainian positions. However, the ammunition hits the mantelet and rolls back into the trench right under the occupier's feet.

Instant karma: While the occupier was trying to comprehend the magnitude of his mistake, the grenade detonated inside the fortification.

A little extra: The Pentagon battalion drone operator, who was watching this scene in real time, decided not to give the invader a chance to think twice. Immediately after the self-detonation, a precise strike came from above, which finally settled the question of this occupier's presence on our land.

Watch more: Russian anti-aircraft drone accidentally shot down its own "Molniya" with two FPVs on board. VIDEO