Two assault troops of 225th SAR throw TM-62 mines into Russian stronghold and destroy it along with occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian assault groups continue to implement the most effective methods of eliminating the enemy in close combat. According to Censor.NET, impressive footage of the destruction of a Russian stronghold by fighters of the "Morok" battalion of the 225th separate assault regiment has appeared online.

Instead of prolonged firefights in the labyrinth of fortifications, our defenders used "heavy arguments" that left the invaders no chance of even surrendering.

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Details of the operation:

Precision retreat: The recording captures the moment when two Ukrainian assault troops, having planted explosives, quickly run away from the occupiers' camouflaged underground shelter.

Powerful explosion: A moment later, there is an explosion of colossal force. The earthen embankment that served as the roof of the dugout literally flies into the air from the excess pressure, after which it collapses inward, completely filling the room.

"Special means": To destroy the position, the fighters used TM-62 anti-tank mines, whose power was additionally increased. This method of "heating" guarantees the complete destruction of the structure and the elimination of everyone inside.

Watch more: FPV drone detonated unexploded 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb and destroyed shelter with two occupiers inside. VIDEO

Editor's comment:

The 225th SAR is known for its audacity and effectiveness in offensive operations. The use of TMs to clear strongholds is a reliable response to the enemy's attempts to dig deep into the ground. In such cases, the dugout that was supposed to protect the invaders becomes a mass grave for them.

"This 'song with TMs' is already well known to our enemy, but we decided to remind them of it with an even bigger charge.

Thanks to the increased power of the explosion, there is no chance of survival for the underground moles. The assault group of the Morok special forces unit of the 225th SAR is at work," the unit notes.

Watch more: "Negotiator" drone with precise strike on enemy dugout convinced surviving occupier to surrender to soldiers of 225th SAR. VIDEO