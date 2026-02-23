FPV drone detonated unexploded 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb and destroyed shelter with two occupiers inside. VIDEO

Russian invaders fell victim to their own weapons while trying to find shelter near an unexploded aerial munition. According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the precision work of Ukrainian FPV drone operators, who used a Russian aerial bomb as a giant detonator to eliminate enemy forces.

Two occupiers decided that a crater next to an unexploded FAB-500 would be a reliable shelter from Ukrainian drones.

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Details of the incident:

A fatal choice: Aerial reconnaissance spotted two Russian soldiers who had found "shelter" near their own FAB-500 aerial bomb, which had fallen but not exploded. The occupiers hoped to remain hidden, but they attracted the attention of the pilots.

500 kg detonation: The FPV drone operator did not attack the infantry directly. Instead, he directed the kamikaze straight into the aerial bomb. The precise hit caused the detonation of half a tonne of explosives.

Consequences: The powerful explosion left no chance for the invaders within a radius of several dozen metres. The enemy position, along with its personnel, was instantly annihilated.

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"An FPV drone detonates an unexploded FAB-500 aerial bomb near which two Russian soldiers found shelter," the video commentary says.

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