Russian airplane crashes into Engels airfield for first time - Russian media
A Russian bomber dropped a FAB bomb on Engels in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation for the first time.
This is reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that local authorities did not report the incident.
On October 12, 2025, near the village of Kvasnikovka, which is part of the city of Engels, an aviation bomb (FAB-500) fell from a Russian aircraft. It did not explode.
It is known that Engels is home to a Russian military airfield, which is a key base for Russia's strategic aviation. It is from this airfield that the planes that launch missile strikes against Ukraine take off.
