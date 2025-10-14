China sharply increased drone component exports to Russia since late spring – WP

Drone Industry

China has significantly strengthened Russia's position on the battlefield by sharply increasing supplies of key components for the production of fibre-optic drones.

Data from China’s customs service show a sharp rise in exports of cables and lithium-ion batteries this summer amid intensified Russian attacks, The Washington Post reports.

Exports of fiber-optic cables to Russia reached record highs in May and June, and in August surged to 328,000 miles (528,000 km). By comparison, only 72 miles (116 km) were shipped to Ukraine in August. Exports of Li-ion batteries from China to Russia also peaked, totaling $54 million in June and $47 million in August.

Fiber-optic drones are controlled through an ultra-thin glass cable that unwinds in flight for over 12 miles (19+ km), making them difficult to jam with electronic warfare systems.

"They are difficult to defend. And they can cause significant destruction," said Samuel Bendette of CNAS.

Analysts note the close cooperation between Russian and Chinese manufacturers. Despite Beijing's statements of neutrality and restrictions on direct deliveries of finished drones, shipments of dual-use components have increased.

Since 2023, at least 140 drone manufacturers and about 60 suppliers of components and services have been registered in Russia. Rustakt LLC, according to Sayari, imported $577 million worth of parts from China in July 2023-December 2024, after which it was subject to EU sanctions. Lesser-known Chinese suppliers of batteries and components are actively operating in the market, along with entities that assist in setting up the production of cable reels and FPVs in China and Russia.

On the battlefield, lighter and longer cables extend the depth of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s rear targets — from logistics to command centers and electronic warfare systems.

"If you look at how the front line is shifting, [Russia is taking] territory in chunks that match the range of such drones," Bondar noted.

US and EU sanctions against Russian and Chinese companies have only partially curbed trade in dual-use goods. In July, NATO described China as a "decisive enabler" of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Beijing, for its part, insists it adheres to export controls, yet European governments report a selective application of restrictions.

