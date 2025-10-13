China continues to buy oil from Russia, thus financing war against Ukraine - Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused China of "financing war" amid escalating trade disputes between Washington and Beijing.

He said this in an interview with Fox Business, according to Censor.NET.

"China is opposing the United States. The United States seeks peace in the world, while China finances war. China buys oil from Russia and thereby finances the Russian war machine," Bessent said.

According to him, the same situation applies to Iranian oil, which China continues to purchase, allowing the Iranian regime to generate profits.

The head of the US Treasury Department also noted that US President Donald Trump still intends to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea at the end of October to discuss ways to resolve trade disputes.

Bessent also criticized the Chinese government's decision to sharply expand export controls on rare earth minerals and the technologies used to produce them.

He noted that Washington does not know why the Chinese decided to take this step right now, but the US, together with its allies, will aggressively resist such restrictions by Beijing.