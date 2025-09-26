China actively advancing Russia–Ukraine peace talks – Premier Li Qiang

Photo: EPA

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Beijing is "actively" working to advance peace talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

He made the statement during his address at the UN General Assembly debate in New York, Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform.

"China is actively working to facilitate peace talks on such hotspots as the ‘Ukraine crisis’ and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict (the terms used officially in China for Russia’s war against Ukraine and Israel’s confrontation with Iran-backed groups including Hamas and Hezbollah - ed.)," the premier said.

According to him, China is ready to take coordinated and effective actions together with other countries to find solutions to conflicts and promote peace and development worldwide.

"All countries belong to one global community and must rely on one another for security. We need to uphold the vision of common, comprehensive and sustainable security, respect the legitimate security concerns of all nations, and resolve differences and disputes peacefully — through dialogue and consultation rather than the use of force," the Chinese premier said.

Li Qiang added that Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the "political settlement of hot conflicts."

