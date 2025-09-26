If Zelenskyy does not agree to Russia’s "good proposal" for peace, he will lose all of Ukraine – Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he wants to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war with Russia and warned of the "loss of all Ukraine" if he does not agree to Moscow’s demands.

Lukashenko made the remarks in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin following a five-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow, Censor.NET reported.

The Belarusian dictator warned that Volodymyr Zelenskyy risks "losing all of Ukraine" if he refuses Russia’s peace proposals, which he claimed are not an ultimatum.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych needs to calm down — there is a good proposal on the table. Putin and I discussed it, but I won’t go into detail. The ‘president’ himself will announce it. A good proposal. The proposals on Ukraine, which were also heard in Alaska by Donald Trump, were taken to Washington to be considered and discussed. A very good proposal," Lukashenko said.

He says the "leaders of the three Slavic states" need to agree on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I would like, while he [Zelenskyy] meets with Putin, — he wants that, through every channel, as you know he has already publicly called for it, — I would like to simply speak with him. And I think the time has come for us to enter into consultations. From the start of the ‘SMO’ (the term Russia and its satellites use to mask the full-scale invasion of Ukraine), I have said — we, the leaders of the three Slavic states, must sit down and agree. Agree on ending this senseless war. We must agree. If we do not — it will be bad for everyone," Lukashenko added.

