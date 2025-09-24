Von der Leyen to discuss China’s influence on Russia with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to bring it to the negotiations

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and China's potential role in its settlement with Chinese President Li Qiang.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the European Commission announced this before the meeting.

It is noted that von der Leyen and Li Qiang plan to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Of course, we will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and the possibility of China using its considerable influence to bring Russia to the table," von der Leyen said.

Read more: Trump understands for today that we can’t just swap territories, - Zelenskyy

She noted that both sides agree that relations between the EU and China "should be based on trust, mutual understanding and constant dialogue."

The talks will reportedly also aim to create a working structure to implement the decisions reached at the last EU-China summit and address climate issues.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is currently no desire on the part of China to help end Russia's war against Ukraine.