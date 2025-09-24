Trump understands for today that we can’t just swap territories, - Zelenskyy

The position of US President Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine has now changed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"In think that Trump understands for today that we ca't just swap territories. It's not fair, it's not real. I think that his (Trump's - ed.) position has changed," the head of state said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Trump now trusts him much more on the frontline than Putin. Trump himself noted that Ukraine, with the support of the EU, has every opportunity to win and regain the entire territory.

On 23 September, President Zelenskyy and US President Trump met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.