Trump now trusts me much more than Putin on frontline situation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump now trusts him more on the situation at the front than he does Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this during a press briefing in New York following a meeting with President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the American leader has very important information about the situation at the front.

"Trump gradually realized that Putin had been sharing information with him that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more, because we share with our partners the intelligence we have. In September, we liberated 360 square kilometers and we have a certain number of Russian troops encircled," he stressed.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the U.S. president is the one who can "change everything fundamentally."

He also noted that Russia is trying to spread the war further, and President Trump agrees with this assessment.

"I told him that Putin will not wait for the war in Ukraine to end. Instead, he will look for weak spots in Europe, in NATO member states and he will try to exploit them. Yesterday you saw drones over Denmark and Norway, whether launched from Belarus or from Russia. We have the full picture on the drones. Next will be Romania, Poland. Putin is using various types of long-range drones to test Europe’s readiness. I don’t know which country he will choose, but Europe is ready," Zelenskyy added.

