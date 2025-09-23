Switzerland is ready to host meeting between Ukraine and Russia at level of leaders, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in the United States.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"We talked about the main thing now - our diplomatic work to achieve peace. I am ready to meet with the Russian side at the level of leaders. We appreciate Switzerland's willingness to host such a meeting. But we see that so far there are no steps that would indicate that Russia wants to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

The parties also discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Switzerland related to the implementation of a major cultural project and the continuation of the partnership on food security.

