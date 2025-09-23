Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in New York. VIDEO+PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State thanked for the support and constant prayers for Ukraine, noting the efforts of the Patriarch in protecting the interests of our country. During the conversation, the parties discussed the destructive influence of the Russian Church and the need for joint counteraction.

Zelenskyy informed about the protection of religious freedom in Ukraine, stressing the absence of harassment and the unacceptability of ties with the aggressor state. The Ecumenical Patriarch assured of support from Constantinople.





The parties also touched upon diplomacy. Bartholomew spoke about his meeting with US President Donald Trump, while Zelenskyy shared details of his cooperation with the American team. They also discussed ways to achieve peace.

The President invited the Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine. In response, Bartholomew invited Zelenskyy to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

