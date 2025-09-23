Zelenskyy met with Kellogg in New York. VIDEO

During his visit to New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg. A separate topic was the expansion of military cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this on his telegram channel.

The meeting discussed the situation at the front and the results of the Armed Forces' counter-offensive in the areas of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk. A separate topic was the prospects for Ukrainian-American cooperation, particularly in the field of drone technology and arms procurement.

"I am grateful to Keith Kellogg for his support and to US President Donald Trump - for his efforts to end the war and killings," Zelenskyy said.

