Zelenskyy met with Kazakh President Tokayev: they discussed ways to end war. VIDEO

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders discussed ways to end the war, security guarantees and economic cooperation between the countries.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this on his official Facebook page.

"I met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Now the key task is to achieve a just and lasting peace, with reliable security guarantees," the post reads.

According to the Head of State, the parties discussed in detail the efforts of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and other partners in the world to end this war and stop the killings.

The presidents also touched upon issues of trade and economic cooperation and the interest of Kazakh companies in participating in the restoration of Ukraine.