Zelenskyy and Trump meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York
On September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Kyiv Post and Sky News reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Following the meeting, Zelenskyy and Trump are holding a joint press conference.
