Trump said Ukraine, with EU support, is able to fight and win back all of its territory

US President Donald Trump said that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine is able to defeat Russia in a war.

He wrote about this after a meeting with Zelensky on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?" the US President stressed.

According to him, Russia has been "aimlessly waging a war for three and a half years, which would take less than a week for a real military power to win."

"This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger." When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better," Trump wrote.

The US president stressed that Ukraine will be able to return its country to its original form, "who knows, maybe even go further than that!"

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them.," Trump added.

