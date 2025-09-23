Imposing tough sanctions on Russia would hinder US role as mediator in peace talks, - Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has explained why Washington has not yet imposed tough sanctions against Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
On NBC News, Rubio said that the imposition of sanctions against Moscow could limit Washington's role as a mediator in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
"Once we start applying tough sanctions and other measures, our ability to act as a mediator for peace will be weakened," Rubio said.
The US Secretary of State does not rule out that Washington will have to impose tougher sanctions on Russia "at some point" in the future.
Rubio's statement was made against the backdrop of Russia's recent provocations in Europe.
