Ukraine is successfully holding back Russia’s army. However, war won’t end soon – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine is successfully holding back Russia’s "powerful" army on the frontline, but admitted the war between the two countries is unlikely to be settled "for a long time."

He said this during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trump, the United States has great respect for Ukraine’s fight. He added that the greatest progress lies in the fact that Russia’s economy is now in "terrible shape."

Trump also recalled that many believed Russia’s full-scale invasion would "end in three days," but thanks to the Ukrainian military and broad involvement, the fight has lasted more than three years.

"And let’s be frank — Ukraine is now very successfully holding back this powerful army, it’s quite impressive. This war was supposed to end in 3–4 days, people said it would be quick, and credit must be given to the Ukrainians and everyone involved — it is still going on. This is not the best situation for Russia; they had hoped for a quick resolution, but it has already lasted three and a half years. And it looks like it [the war] will not end for a long time," the U.S. president added, describing the battles between Ukraine and Russia on the frontline as heavy.

