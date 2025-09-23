China and India are primary funders of Russia’s war against Ukraine, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said China and India are the main sponsors of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

He made the statement during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. However, NATO countries also purchase Russian energy resources —They’re funding the war against themselves," the U.S. leader said.

At the same time, Trump once again stressed that NATO countries buying Russian energy must put an end to it.

