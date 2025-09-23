U.S. ready to impose tough tariffs on Russia, but European countries must join – Trump

US President Donald Trump said he is ready to impose new duties if Russia does not agree to proposals to resolve the war against Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, Censor.NET reports.

"I thought it would be the easiest way to end the war in Ukraine because my relationship with President Putin has always been good. I thought it would be the easiest thing to do. But, as you know, in war, you never know what can happen. There are always many surprises, both good and bad. Everyone thought that Russia would win this war in three days, but the reality turned out to be different. Now it looks extremely weak," he emphasized.

"Regardless of what happens next, it should have been a matter of a few days, definitely less than a week. But they have been at war for three and a half years and have killed between 5,000 and 7,000 soldiers on both sides. Between 5,000 and 7,000 young people are killed every week, and the death toll in the cities where missiles are fired and drones are dropped is much lower. This war would never have started if I had been president. This war should never have happened. It shows what leadership is, what bad leadership can do to a country," Trump continued.

Trump said that only two weeks ago he learned that some NATO countries have not stopped buying Russian energy.

"Europe is buying oil and gas from Russia at the same time it is fighting against it. It's shameful," the US president said.

Trump added: "The United States is fully prepared to impose tough duties on Russia, but for these duties to be effective, European countries must join us. Otherwise, we are wasting our time".